10-Home Subdivision Proposed Grass Valley

Posted: Jan. 17, 2022 12:34 AM PST

Another small step toward housing production in Grass Valley. The City Planning Commission is considering a tentative map, at its Tuesday night meeting, for a ten-home subdivision. Community Development Director Tom Last says the homes will be split into parcels on a two-and-a-half acre lot, on Upper Slate Creek Road…

click to listen to Tom Last

Last says it’s also an in-fill residential development. And with the market perpetually tight, he expects the homes will be sold quickly, once they become available…

click to listen to Tom Last

The parcels will range in size from about 65-hundred square feet, to over 20-thousand square feet. Last says he doesn’t know when construction will begin.

