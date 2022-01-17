10-Home Subdivision Proposed Grass Valley

Another small step toward housing production in Grass Valley. The City Planning Commission is considering a tentative map, at its Tuesday night meeting, for a ten-home subdivision. Community Development Director Tom Last says the homes will be split into parcels on a two-and-a-half acre lot, on Upper Slate Creek Road…

Last says it’s also an in-fill residential development. And with the market perpetually tight, he expects the homes will be sold quickly, once they become available…

The parcels will range in size from about 65-hundred square feet, to over 20-thousand square feet. Last says he doesn’t know when construction will begin.