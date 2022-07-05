Fantastic Fourth of July

It was the first full blown 4th of July celebration since the COVID pandemic began, and this year it was back in spectacular fashion. Activities around Western Nevada County began Monday morning in downtown Grass Valley with a pancake breakfast and family fun games.

The children enjoying a breakfast treat on Mill Street.

From the breakfast, crowds gathered in Nevada City for the parade on Broad Street featuring almost 50 floats and different groups flying their patriotic colors and spirit. Then after a quiet afternoon, Mill Street in Grass Valley came back to life for the first ever street party featuring food vendors, beer and live music. Greater Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce CEO Robin Davies was pleased with how things were going.

People taking the opportunity to enjoy the day. This couple starting the day in Grass Valley and came back for the evening fun while mixing in other activities too.

Mill Street getting favorable reviews for the Fourth. Police Officer John Herrara saying things were going smoothly.

The evening concluded with a spectacular display of fireworks launched from the Dorsey Drive Interchange and culminating with an explosive finally a little before 10:00 PM.

It also seemed to be a relatively quiet night with limited numbers of illegal fireworks going off periodically throughout the night.