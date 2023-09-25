A unique opportunity to support those providing a safe option for out of hospital birthing experiences both locally and internationally. Weaver Midwifery Services and Bee Well Chiropractic along with a number of health and wellness related sponsors are hosting the Nevada County Birth and Family Wellness Fair Saturday evening September 30th in Nevada City. Local midwife Jamie Weaver says the event is also a fundraiser for her non-profit clinic, Uma Shungo, outside of Quito, Ecuador.

A combination of factors led Weaver to her path as a midwife. her Bachelors in Anthropology took her to Ecuador where she worked with community health programs for six years.

Along with midwifery services Uma Shungo will also provide education, prenatal care, and other family wellness services.

Weaver returned to the US to complete her official midwifery certifications. Part of that training was helping pregnant immigrants that were entering the US in El Paso Texas after a horrendous journey.

The clinic providing between 15 and 20 births a month.

Weaver’s goal is to replicate that clinic experience with Uma Shungo.

She says like in the US, rural medical clinics around Qito are closing their doors for financial reasons.

The Nevada County Birth and Wellness Fair is Saturday evening from 5 to 8PM at the Oddfellows Hall in Nevada City.

A thirty dollar donation is requested which includes access to the event and concert, access to the vendors and a free entry to a raffle.

More information at https://www.umashungo.org or you can call Jamie Weaver at 740-590-9449

Jamie Weaver will share more as a guest on KNCO On the Town Tuesday morning at 11:30AM.