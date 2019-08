A 12-year-old boy is the latest person needing to be rescued from the South Yuba River. Nevada County Consolidated Fire Battalian Chief Jim Smith says it happened Monday afternoon at a popular swimming spot, near Highway 49…

Smith says, fortunately, the father and a bystander were able to keep the boy’s head above the water…

Smith says the boy had to be transported to Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital with a leg injury.