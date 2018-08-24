< Back to All News

123rd Miner’s Picnic Saturday

Posted: Aug. 24, 2018 7:07 AM PDT

It’s a tradition that goes back 123 years. People are invited out to Empire Mine for a picnic…

Listen to Courtney Ferguson

Courtney Ferguson with Empire Mine State Historic Park says there’s a mine rescue re-enactment at high noon, there’s living history with docents in period costumes, plenty of activities for the kids, goldpanning, and an old-fashioned cakewalk. Steve Sanchez is helping organize the picnic, and he’s proud of one new addition this year–a beer garden…

Listen to Steve Sanchez

If you don’t bring your lunch, there is food and drink to purchase. The 123rd Miner’s Picnic is tomorrow from 11am to 4pm.

–gf

