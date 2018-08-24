123rd Miner’s Picnic Saturday

It’s a tradition that goes back 123 years. People are invited out to Empire Mine for a picnic…

Courtney Ferguson with Empire Mine State Historic Park says there’s a mine rescue re-enactment at high noon, there’s living history with docents in period costumes, plenty of activities for the kids, goldpanning, and an old-fashioned cakewalk. Steve Sanchez is helping organize the picnic, and he’s proud of one new addition this year–a beer garden…

If you don’t bring your lunch, there is food and drink to purchase. The 123rd Miner’s Picnic is tomorrow from 11am to 4pm.

