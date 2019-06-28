12th Annual John Kane Penny Pitch Saturday

It should be a nice cool day–perfect weather to pitch pennies. The annual John Kane Penny Pitch is tomorrow, with proceeds going to Community Beyone Violence. That organization used to be called the Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Coalition, but Executive Director Stephanie Fischer says they are more than just a shelter for battered women…

You can enter as a team, or you’ll be placed on a team if you want to join in. KNCO Account Executive Joe Hevia is organizing…

Players are eliminated until only one remains, and that person gets their name on the championship trophy. People of all ages can play. Signups begin at 11am and the pitching starts at 1. There’s also music and entertainment. Food and beverage are available in the restaurant.

