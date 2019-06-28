< Back to All News

12th Annual John Kane Penny Pitch Saturday

Posted: Jun. 28, 2019 12:02 PM PDT

It should be a nice cool day–perfect weather to pitch pennies. The annual John Kane Penny Pitch is tomorrow, with proceeds going to Community Beyone Violence. That organization used to be called the Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Coalition, but Executive Director Stephanie Fischer says they are more than just a shelter for battered women…

Listen to Stephanie Fischer

You can enter as a team, or you’ll be placed on a team if you want to join in. KNCO Account Executive Joe Hevia is organizing…

Listen to Joe Hevia

Players are eliminated until only one remains, and that person gets their name on the championship trophy. People of all ages can play. Signups begin at 11am and the pitching starts at 1. There’s also music and entertainment. Food and beverage are available in the restaurant.

–gf

