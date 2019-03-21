13th Annual Empty Bowl Saturday

The dinner is mostly just soup and bread, but the way it is served and the cause that it helps makes ir one of the more popular fundraisers of the year. The 13th Annual Empty Bowl is Saturday, benefitting the homeless, and Hospitality House…

Coordinator Ashley Quadros says all the bowls are hand made by local artists. Guests get to keep them, and they have become quite popular over the years. There are two seatings–one at noon and the other at 5pm, and Quadros says each seating has a different set of bowls for patrons to choose from…

There are also raffle items, and new this year, you can bid on the decor at the tables, which are also hand made items. You’ll also dine with two guests of the Utah’s Place shelter, who will tell you their stories, and more about what Hospitality House provides. The Empty Bowl event is Saturday at Peace Lutheran Church.

