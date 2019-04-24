14-year-old Arrested Placer High Shooting Threat

An alert parent is credited with helping prevent what Auburn Police felt was a very credible shooting threat at a local high school. Police Lieutenant Victor Pecoraro says that led to the arrest of a 14-year-old boy…

Pecoraro says the 14-year-old was charged with making criminal threats. He declined to go into the specifics about the threats. He says it’s believed the parent’s actions averted a shooting…

Pecoraro says police encourage parents and guardians to stay engaged in their children’s lives, including going through their electronic devices and social media so that they know who they are talking with and what the conversations are about. It’s also suggested that adults make sure they’re taking safeguards to secure all firearms from juveniles, as required by law. Both boys are students at Inspire Learning Academy. This week also marks the twentieth anniversary of the Columbine shooting rampage.