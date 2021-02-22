14-Year-Old Boy Arrested Armed Robbery N-C

A couple of tourists visiting Nevada City over the past weekend are armed robbery victims. Police Lieutenant Paul Rhode says it happened Saturday in broad daylight, in the downtown area…

Rhode says the victims turned over the camera and the suspect took off. There were no injuries. But the suspect was arrested Sunday night and he turned out to be a 14-year-old boy who was also in town for a visit…

The boy has been cited and released into the custody of an adult, while the District Attorney’s Office tries to determine its legal strategy.