14-Year-Old Nevada City Boy Hurt Dirt Bike Crash

A 14-year-old Nevada City boy was seriously injured in a dirt bike accident over the past weekend. CHP Officer Jason Bice says it was reported early Saturday evening on a trail on Bureau of Land Management land in the Rough and Ready/Bitney Springs area, east of Hard Rock Road…

Bice says for unknown reasons the boy lost control, when he came down. The dirt bike overturned and ejected him onto the trail. He had major facial and head injuries…

Bice says the boy was only going around 15 miles an hour when the crash occurred. His name was not released because of his age.