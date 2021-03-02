14-Year-Old Robbery Suspect Used Replica Gun

The 14-year-old youth arrested for the armed robbery of a couple of tourists in Nevada City recently was using a replica gun, according to Assistant Nevada County District Attorney Chris Walsh…

Walsh says the boy will still be prosecuted as a juvenile. He says modern changes to the law make it even more rare for adult prosecutions of young teens, except for murder…

Walsh says even though the boy was cited and released by police, the District Attorney’s Office has set a hearing to have him detained at juvenile hall, due to the serious nature of the offense, with the emphasis on rehabilitation. The tourists told police the boy took a camera from them. He later turned himself in, and the camera was returned.