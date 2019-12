A large gathering is expected tomorrow night at the Miners Foundry to raise money for Hospitality House. Volunteer Coordinator Leah Farkas says the annual Night of Giving is becoming a local tradition…

Proceeds help fund the area’s only homeless shelter. Farkas says although more funding is available from the state these days for various programs, the shelter still depends greatly on private donations…

Night of Giving is tomorrow night from 5 to 10pm.

