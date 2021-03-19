< Back to All News

15 Years To Life For Man In DUI Death Of Son

Posted: Mar. 18, 2021 5:21 PM PDT

It’s a 15 year to life prison sentence for a Grass Valley man, convicted of murder, about a month and a half ago, for the DUI death of his two-year-old son that happened just over three years ago. That was the decision of Nevada County Superior Court Judge Scott Thomsen, after a hearing for 41-year-old Albert Silva. Assistant District Attorney Chris Walsh says although Silva didn’t try to kill his son, Quincy, the law allowed a murder charge, since Silva had three prior arrests…

The hearing featured comments from family members, including Quincy’s mother, who supported a longtime term of incarceration…

It was a solo vehicle crash. Silva lost control of his car on Highway 20, near Harmony Ridge Road, causing it to overturn several times.

