16-Acre Fire in Alta Sierra Forces Evacuations

Everyone is back in their homes now after a fire in Alta Sierra forced some evacuations for a few hours. CalFire Captain Scott Eckman says the blaze broke out after two o’clock yesterday afternoon…

Listen to Scott Eckman

It grew to about ten acres, and the area immediately around the fire, including parts of Oak Drive and Buck Mountain Road were evacuated. Evacuations were lifted around 7pm, with mop-up operations continuing overnight. The fire reportedly started as a structure fire and then spread into vegetation. As of late last night, the fire was at 80 percent containment at 16 acres. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

–gf