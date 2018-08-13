< Back to All News

16-Acre Fire in Alta Sierra Forces Evacuations

Posted: Aug. 13, 2018 6:06 AM PDT

Everyone is back in their homes now after a fire in Alta Sierra forced some evacuations for a few hours. CalFire Captain Scott Eckman says the blaze broke out after two o’clock yesterday afternoon…

Listen to Scott Eckman

It grew to about ten acres, and the area immediately around the fire, including parts of Oak Drive and Buck Mountain Road were evacuated. Evacuations were lifted around 7pm, with mop-up operations continuing overnight. The fire reportedly started as a structure fire and then spread into vegetation. As of late last night, the fire was at 80 percent containment at 16 acres. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha