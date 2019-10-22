< Back to All News

18-Year-Old Delivery Driver Killed In Hwy 49 Crash

Posted: Oct. 22, 2019 1:50 PM PDT

An early morning fatal head-on collision in North Auburn on Tuesday. CHP Officer Robert Luthy says the driver of a pickup was southbound on Highway 49, at around 5:30, near New Airport Road, with the driver of a doughnut company delivery Nissan van coming northbound…

The crash killed the driver of the doughnut delivery van, identified as 18-year-old Borys Cherniienko of Antelope. The driver of the pickup, 60-year-old Gary Cline, of Auburn, was transported to Sutter Roseville Medical Center. Luthy could only speculate on the cause of the crash…

The severity of Cline’s injuries was not known.

