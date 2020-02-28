18-Year-Old Girl Killed In Solo Vehicle Crash

An 18-year-old girl has been killed in a solo vehicle accident in Nevada County. CHP Officer Mike Steele says Leeann Hunt was driving a car on Highway 174, not far from Greenhorn Access Road late Thursday night…
Steele says Hunt then drove into the opposite lane and collided with a large tree, with the car coming to rest down a slight embankment….
Hunt was wearing a seatbelt. Steele says the car Hunt was driving was registered in Nevada City, but her license listed an address in the Bay Area town of Pinole.
