18-Year-Old Girl Killed In Solo Vehicle Crash

Posted: Feb. 28, 2020 12:28 PM PST

An 18-year-old girl has been killed in a solo vehicle accident in Nevada County. CHP Officer Mike Steele says Leeann Hunt was driving a car on Highway 174, not far from Greenhorn Access Road late Thursday night…

click to listen to Officer Steele

Steele says Hunt then drove into the opposite lane and collided with a large tree, with the car coming to rest down a slight embankment….

click to listen to Officer Steele

Hunt was wearing a seatbelt. Steele says the car Hunt was driving was registered in Nevada City, but her license listed an address in the Bay Area town of Pinole.

