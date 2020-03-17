18-Year-Old Grass Valley Girl Killed In Crash

An 18-year-old Grass Valley girl has been killed in a weekend accident in Placer County. CHP Officer Dave Martinez says she was driving on Highway 49 near Lone Star Road, just south of the Nevada County line, Saturday afternoon…

The girl was identified as Alyssa Scheda. Martinez says the driver of the Mini Cooper was another Grass Valley woman, 23-year-old Madison Preston…

The driver of the box truck was not injured. Martinez says it’s not believed that alcohol or drugs were a factor.