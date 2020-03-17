< Back to All News

18-Year-Old Grass Valley Girl Killed In Crash

Posted: Mar. 16, 2020 6:07 PM PDT

An 18-year-old Grass Valley girl has been killed in a weekend accident in Placer County. CHP Officer Dave Martinez says she was driving on Highway 49 near Lone Star Road, just south of the Nevada County line, Saturday afternoon…

click to listen to Officer Martinez

The girl was identified as Alyssa Scheda. Martinez says the driver of the Mini Cooper was another Grass Valley woman, 23-year-old Madison Preston…

click to listen to Officer Martinez

The driver of the box truck was not injured. Martinez says it’s not believed that alcohol or drugs were a factor.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha