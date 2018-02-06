19th Century Fire Bell to Get New Home

When you have a city that dates back to the Gold Rush, you have a lot of history, and you also have a lot of different kinds of history. The Grass Valley Firefighters Association aims at preserving that history, and has several different projects they are working on. One is a new site for a bell that dates back to 1880, that warned the town of fire and other dangers. Charlie Jacobs with the Firefighters Association says they have found a place for it. It will be on display, along with a Grass Valley welcome sign, on the corner of Neal and South Auburn streets…

Those are the only three firefighters in Grass Valley history that died in the line of duty. In subsequent years, as Terry McMahan tells us, the ringing of the bell took on a whole new meaning…

The firefighters association also hopes to repair a 1920s era fire engine for use in parades and other special occasions, and to restore old Fire Station Number Three on Race Street. The dedication for the new location of the bell is planned for September 13-the anniversary of the great fire that destroyed much of downtown in 1855.

