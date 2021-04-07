< Back to All News

1st COVID Variant Identified in Nevada County

Posted: Apr. 7, 2021 3:17 PM PDT

The COVID news in Nevada County continues to trend in the wrong direction. During a weekly media briefing, County Health and Human Services Director, Ryan Gruver says, along with an increase in daily case rates, the arrival of one of the variants has been identified in the county.

Listen to Ryan Gruver

Gruver says the sample was sent for additional screening back in February, but the required genetic sequencing takes time.
Deputy Public Health Officer, Dr. Glennah Trochert, says the patient was flagged because it was a second occurrence of COVID.

Listen to Dr. Glennah Trochert

Trochert, along with the entire public health department, says its another reason to keep up health and safety protocols while also getting vaccinated.

Listen to Dr. Glennah Trochert

COVID variants are expected as the virus continues to mutate.

