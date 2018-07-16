2-1-1 Contracted For Code Red Signups

Nevada County emergency officials are making it easier for people to sign up for their emergency alert system. It’s called ‘Code Red’, and will alert you to an emergency in your neighborhood by phone, text, or e-mail-whatever you sign up for. Sign-ups are being done online through the county’s website, but now all you have to do is dial 2-1-1…

Heather Heckler with 2-1-1 says the service has been around for about five years now, and serves mostly as a live directory of how to get services within the county. Heckler says although there are still a lot of people who don’t know about 2-1-1, their service is getting more and more popular…

Their website is 2-1-1 connecting point dot-org. The county’s emergency services manager says they have almost ten thousand people enrolled in Code Red, but would like to see that number closer to 70-thousand.

