2-Week Service Gap Before New DMV Office Opens

Posted: Jan. 4, 2018 12:21 AM PST

After a firm opening date was announced, recently, that the new DMV office in Grass Valley would open February 26th, Department spokesperson Marty Greenstein also stated that the temporary office would stay open until then. But it’s now been determined that the temporary office, on Sutton Way, will have to close February 12th, leaving a service gap…

The nearest office during that 2-week period would be in Auburn. But Greenstein says you can always find a lot of services online. Meanwhile, he says the new office, which will be across from Safeway, in the Glenbrook Basin, will be worth the 2 and a half year wait for construction to be completed….

The old office closed, at the site of the new office, in August of 2015 and was demolished.

