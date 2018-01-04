2018 Gas Prices Off To Highest Start In 4 Years

Californians are kicking off 2018 with the most expensive gas to begin a year since 2014, according to Triple-A. But agency spokesman, Mike Blasky, says prices are expected to fall in the coming weeks. He attributes the high prices, in part, to the state’s strong economy…

click to listen to Mike Blasky

At $3.10 a gallon, California’s average price is 33 cents more than drivers paid in January of last year. The last time we were paying more than $3 was 4 years ago, when the average was $3.62. Meanwhile, Blasky says the price gap between the state and national average has more than doubled in recent years…

click to listen to Mike Blasky

Triple-A says oil prices were more stable in 2017, at around $50 a barrel for much of the year. But prices rose late in the year and began 2018 at over $60 a barrel, a 2-year high.