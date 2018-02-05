< Back to All News

2018 Valentines Day Giveaway

Posted: Feb. 5, 2018 11:54 AM PST

KNCO Newstalk 830 is pleased to work in conjunction with the Eldorado Resort Casino, downtown Reno’s most award-winning resort destination to give you a chance to win a special getaway for the Valentine in your life! The lucky winner will receive a two night stay at the Eldorado Resort Casino, dinner for two, and two tickets to the current show at the Eldorado Theatre. We will be announcing the winner live on the air Valentine’s Day, Wednesday, February 14th. Good luck!!!

