2019 Amgen Tour Not Stopping In Nevada Co

For the third straight year, Nevada County will not be part of the route for the Amgen Tour of California bicycle race. The route for the 2019 event was announced this week. And it’s not surprising to Nevada City Councilman Duane Strawser, since this area has hosted a stage for three past races, most recently in 2015. But he knows it’s nothing personal and they have a great relationship with race organizers, and he’s confident they’ll host another one. But he also realizes thousands of other towns also want to…

So Strawser says they’re already focused on 2020…

Nevada City was the starting stage of the first-ever Amgen Tour race, in 2005. Sacramento hosts the first stage for next year’s event, which begins on May 12th.