2019 Fair Slogan Contest Is Underway

It’s only been about two months since this year’s Nevada County Fair ended. And the contest for next year’s slogan is already underway. Fairgrounds Public Information Officer Wendy Oaks says the theme has already been determined. And it’s all about local foods and farmers…

click to listen to Wendy Oaks

Oaks says submissions must be five words or less and trademarked slogans will not be considered….

click to listen to Wendy Oaks

As always, the winner receives a 2019 Nevada County Fair package that includes two free admission tickets for each day, a five-day parking pass, and ride coupons. Each year, the slogan appears on advertisements, posters, banners, and on social media. It’s also used to determine special contests, exhibit categories, and decorations. You can submit a slogan at the Fairgrounds website, “Nevada County Fair dot-com”. The contest is open only to local residents and runs through November 13th. Next year’s Fair runs from August 7th through the 11th.