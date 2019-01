It’s not New York City and it’s not Times Square, but if you are planning on spending New Year’s Eve outdoors in Nevada County, you won’t have any rain to worry about. KNCO Meteorologist Dan Holiday says he is keeping an eye on a new weather system, but it’s still days away…

But that means a dry, but chilly, New Year’s Eve…

There are no major outdoor celebrations planned in western Nevada County, but you’ll be dry if you have your own party.

