2020 Another Busy Year For Grass Valley Police

Posted: Jan. 8, 2021 12:21 AM PST

2020 was another busy year for Grass Valley Police. Speaking on “On the Town”, Chief Alex Gammelgard says they responded to almost 25-thousand calls on a variety of potential crimes and other problems…

Gammelgard says 540 of those calls were related to accidents, with 305 reports being written up. And he says, as usual, many of the mostly non-injury crashes were linked to various distracted driving behavior which, he says, is always under-reported…

Gammelgard says their annual crime statistics help them decide where to priortize patrols and other resources and for what types of incidents. But he says that doesn’t necessarily alter residents’ perceptions of crime in Grass Valley.

