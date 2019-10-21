2020 Fair Slogan Contest Underway

The Nevada County Fair is still about ten months away. But officials are already trying to establish the 2020 theme. They’re now accepting slogan suggestions. You can submit one at Nevada County Fair-dot-com. The winner will receive a package that includes two free admission tickets for each day of the Fair, a five-day parking pass, and ride coupons. Submissions must be five words or less and trademarked slogans will not be considered. The contest is open only to Nevada County residents and runs through November 13th. Entry forms are also available at the Fairgrounds office. No phone entries will be accepted.