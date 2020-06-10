< Back to All News

2020 Nevada County Fair Canceled

Posted: Jun. 9, 2020 6:14 PM PDT

It’s official, The 2020 Nevada County Fair has been canceled. The Fair board making the decision after hearing from the State Deputy Director of the Department of Food Agriculture, Arturo Barajas, that the likelihood of the state allowing large gatherings will not be approved in time for fair particpants to adequately plan and effectively implement Treat Street, exhibits, performances and other fair activities.

Listen to Arturo Barajas

Public comment, which included some of the long time fair vendors, supported the decison to cancel. In the end, Board President Jeanette Royal, said it was a tough call and it’s not what anyone wanted to happen.

Listen to Jeanette Royal

However, on a positive note, the Board did approve virtual Livestock and Ag Mechanics Auctions. FFA and 4H livestock participants, as well as high school students who completed their ag mechanics projects, will be able to sell their animals and items to the highest bidder.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha