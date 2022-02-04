< Back to All News

2021 Crime Numbers Released By GV Police

Posted: Feb. 3, 2022 4:51 PM PST

Another busy year for the Grass Valley Police Department in 2021. They responded to 25-thousand-384 calls, although only three-thousand-350 resulted in reports being turned in. And the great majority of the reports were for relatively minor disturbances, or around two-thousand-200. Speaking on KNCO’s “On the Town”, Captain Steve Johnson says the department has developed some creative prevention methods. That includes their downtown officer, John Herrera, who was also named “citizen of the year”…

Around 100 domestic violence and 100 stolen vehicle reports were also taken, along with 530 thefts and 659 accidents. Meanwhile, Johnson says the Department has struggled with full-staffing, due to the omicron surge…

But Johnson says other officers have stepped up to fill absences, working overtime. The Department is also looking to fill two more positions: Animal Control and Community Services Officers.

