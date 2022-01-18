2021 Home Market Here Saw Major Price Hikes

With the ongoing stagnant inventory, there was just a modest increase in home sales in Nevada County in 2021. Teresa Dietrich, with the local Association of Realtors, says 17-hundred-59 homes closed, up just 14 from 2020. But with demand continuing to be high, the average price was 609-thousand dollars, nearly 100-thousand dollars more than 2020. That’s over 100-percent of the original list price. She says the main reason was people seeking more living space during the pandemic…

The Association says there are currently only around 140 homes on the market. But Dietrich says she expects the market to eventually cool, as lending rates go up, as a way to quell inflation. However, rates have been at historic lows…

Meanwhile, unlike Nevada County, the California Association of Realtors says the 2021 statewide housing market posted its best performance since 2009, with sales up by nearly eight-percent.