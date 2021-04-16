< Back to All News

2022 Wild and Scenic Festival Submissions

Posted: Apr. 16, 2021 12:25 AM PDT

They’re already preparing for what will be the 20th Annual Wild and Scenic Film Festival for January of 2022. It’s sponsored by the South Yuba River Citizens League. Festival Director Jess Swigonski says submissions are now being accepted, from shorts down to just one-minute long to feature-length of over two hours. They’re typically documentaries.

And Swigonski says they’re hoping the next Festival won’t have to be virtual…

Hundreds of submissions are normally made at “www-dot-Wild and Scenic Film Festival-dot-org”. The early bird deadline is May 28th for discounted pricing. The final deadline is August 24th. It’s also a fundraiser for SYRCL.

