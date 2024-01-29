2024 Fair Slogan Winning Entry Announced

This year’s Nevada County Fair now has a slogan. Fairgrounds CEO Andrew Trygg says they’ve selected “Carnival Lights and Treat Street Delights”…

And for this year’s contest, the word limit was increased from five to six. Trygg says slogans can bring the fair atmosphere more to life, with reminders all over the grounds…

Trygg says they used to also determine a theme and then ask for a slogan. But now they just ask for the slogan and build around that. And now that a selection has been made, he says they’re once again asking the community to enter poster artwork designs that may be used for promotional materials. It’ll help to further amplify the slogan, including placement on the Facebook page and website. Artwork will also be on display throughout the fairgrounds. This year’s Nevada County Fair runs from August seventh through the eleventh.