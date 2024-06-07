2024 Shaping Up As Much Busier For NevCo Habitat

It’s shaping up as a much busier year for the Nevada County chapter of Habitat for Humanity. Executive Director Lorraine Larson says they’re currently wrapping up construction of a home in Grass Valley, near four others they’ve completed in recent years…

Larson says Habitat has also developed a lot of strategies to accelerate the construction process. But she says finding buildable land is always the biggest challenge….

Larson also notes that there’s been good fundraising to help acquire the land. Meanwhile, the local Habitat chapter also has a new Development Director. Larson says Jason Miles began his role on Monday and comes to them with a diverse non-profit and fundraising background.