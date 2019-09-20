20th Annual Yuba River Cleanup Day Saturday

Hundreds of volunteers will be decked in boots and overalls, with shovels and rakes, and heading down to the Yuba River. Tomorrow is the annual South Yuba River Citizens League Cleanup Day–the 20th annual. SYRCL’s Community Engagement Manager Daniel Belshe says part of the fun is to see what kind of stuff they pull out of the river…

Listen to Daniel Belshe

If you don’t want to get dirty, Development Director Julie Pokrant says you can help financially…

Listen to Julie Pokrandt

Volunteers will be out up and down the watershed, and also on the Bear River at several locations. from 9am to 1pm tomorrow. There’s a party for them afterwards at Pioneer Park in Nevada City.

–gf