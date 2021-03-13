24 Counties To Red Tier Soon But Not Nevada County

The goal of two-million COVID vaccines for California’s hardest-hit communities has been hit, prompting hopes that Nevada County can finally move to the Red infection tier this month. But that remains to be seen. 13 counties are moving up on Sunday, including Placer County. And by next Wednesday, 11 more counties are expected to be added by the California Department of Public Health, including Sacramento, Yuba, and Sutter counties. The case rate to hit the Red Tier can now be 10 instead of seven. Nevada County was at 10-point-one on March 9th. Health and Human Services Director Ryan Gruver says numbers continue to greatly vascillate here…

To get to the Red Tier, the county would need to get to a 10 case rate for two straight readings. Nevada County has been in the Purple Tier since mid-November, when it dropped two tiers, from the Orange Tier. Meanwhile, Gruver says the number of vaccinated county residents has improved enough that grocery store workers under 64 years old are also now eligible…

Grocery store workers are the first in the Food and Ag sector to make the eligibility list. Nearly 30-thousand doses have now been administered in the county.