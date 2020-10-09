< Back to All News

25th Annual Open Studios Tour Begins

Posted: Oct. 9, 2020 12:30 AM PDT

The 25th Annual Open Studio Tours of Nevada County West is happening for the next two weekends. It’s put on by the Center for the Arts. Marketing Manager Melissa Clark says around 45 very diverse artists are being featured, although some displays are virtual this year, because of coronavirus concerns. But many will still be set up in some 30-plus studios…

click to listen to Melissa Clark

Clark says the Center for the Arts makes it easy for you to plan your self-guided tour. A piece from each studio on the tour is on display in the Granucci Gallery so you can pick up a guide, note the studio numbers of your favorites, and then set off on your own customized tour. The county has always been a mecca for sculptors, photographers, painters, jewelers, illustrators, woodworkers, and designers, among other artists…

click to listen to Melissa Clark

The Open Studios tour is Saturday and Sunday for the next two weekends, from 10am to 5pm, with free admission.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha