25th Annual Open Studios Tour Begins

The 25th Annual Open Studio Tours of Nevada County West is happening for the next two weekends. It’s put on by the Center for the Arts. Marketing Manager Melissa Clark says around 45 very diverse artists are being featured, although some displays are virtual this year, because of coronavirus concerns. But many will still be set up in some 30-plus studios…

Clark says the Center for the Arts makes it easy for you to plan your self-guided tour. A piece from each studio on the tour is on display in the Granucci Gallery so you can pick up a guide, note the studio numbers of your favorites, and then set off on your own customized tour. The county has always been a mecca for sculptors, photographers, painters, jewelers, illustrators, woodworkers, and designers, among other artists…

The Open Studios tour is Saturday and Sunday for the next two weekends, from 10am to 5pm, with free admission.