27th Youth Cribbage Tournament Fun and Educational

It isn’t the World Series of Poker, but it is competitve card playing. Over 60 kids from Oregon and California were having fun at Chicago Park School Saturday while challenging themselves and their oppenents in the 27th Annual Sierra Youth Cribbage Tournament. Organizer Dan Ziesler has been putting on the event since he was a teacher in Tuolumne County.

He says the game teaches and reinforces a number of skills that improve both academics and problem solving. The bonus is that it is not screen related.

Wyatt has been coming to the tournament for that past several years. He says Cribbage began as a family activity.

He says the tourmament brings people together.

Winners from each of the two age categories, 11-and-under and 12-and-older, received custom trophy’s along with gift cards; and the runner-ups receive hand made cribbage boards. Zeisler also has a number of other prizes allowing everyone who plays to win something.