280-Year Sex Crime Sentence For Nevada County Man

A 63-year-old Nevada County man has received a 280-year-to-life prison sentence regarding a long series of violent sexual crimes against a girlfriend. District Attorney Jesse Wilson says that was the decision of the judge in the case, following a hearing for Wesley Panighetti. He was convicted about six months ago…

Wilson says that increased Panighetti’s legal exposure on each felony count to 35 years to life. The jury rejected Panighetti’s contention that it was consensual and the victim had signed a sado/masochism type of contract…

The victim had known Panighetti for about 20 years. Wilson says she also submitted a written statement detailing the terrors she’d been subjected to, the power he exercised over her, and the resulting trauma.