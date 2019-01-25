28th Annual Burns Night At Miners Foundry

You don’t have to be Celtic to enjoy the 28th Annual “Burns Night” that’s Saturday night at the Miners Foundry in Nevada City. It’s a celebration of the life and poetry of Robert Burns, who was born 260 years ago today, in 1759, with dinner and music. Les Milroy, with the Gold Country Celtic Society, describes Burns as a poor man’s poet laureate of Scotland…

Traditional dinner items include haggis. Milroy and fellow member, Mike Carr, say it’s usually a sheep’s heart, liver, and lungs, minced with onion, oatmeal, and spices, that was originally cooked inside the sheep’s stomach…

But there are also a number of more regular, catered food items on the menu as well, if haggis isn’t for you. Music will be provided by the Black Irish Band, playing historic songs of the Celts. Carr will also be performing on his bagpipe. Burns’ birthday is celebrated at events all over the world. The doors open for the Miners Foundry “Burns Night” tomorrow at 4pm, for social time, with festitivities beginning at 6pm.