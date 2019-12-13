28th Nevada County Food and Toy Run Saturday

An estimated two thousand bikers from all over northern California and beyond are expected for tomorrow’s annual Nevada County Food and Toy Run. Each of the motorcyclists will be riding in with toys and/or food for children and families who could use them. Organizer Thom Staser says they had just oiver 16-hundred riders last year…

They’ll ride from the Rood Center to the Nevada County Fairgrounds, starting at noon sharp and going through downtown Nevada City and Grass Valley. You are invited to come out and cheer them along the route, and at the Fairgrounds where the toys will be presented to the kids and turkeys and hams will be given to families. Staser says this year, they are getting help with the food distribution from the United Way, Interfaith Food Ministry, and the Food Bank…

This is the 28th year of the Food and Toy Run. It will be held rain or shine.

–gf