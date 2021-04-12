2nd Saturday Art Fun in GV

The Second Saturday Artwalk in Grass Valley continues to draw people to the Downtown Promenade for the second month in a row. Many people out looking for food as well as taking in the sights.

Listen to Residents

Others were out for enjoying some of the other benefits Nevada County has to offer.

Listen to Residents

And though many people were supporting all aspects of the city, some did not want to reward all of the businesses. Mainly those businesses that may not have been following all of the health and safety protocols.

Listen to Resident

Grass Valley celebrates art every second Saturday of the month at least through the spring and summer.

