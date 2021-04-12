< Back to All News

2nd Saturday Art Fun in GV

Posted: Apr. 12, 2021 5:50 AM PDT

The Second Saturday Artwalk in Grass Valley continues to draw people to the Downtown Promenade for the second month in a row. Many people out looking for food as well as taking in the sights.

Others were out for enjoying some of the other benefits Nevada County has to offer.

And though many people were supporting all aspects of the city, some did not want to reward all of the businesses. Mainly those businesses that may not have been following all of the health and safety protocols.

Grass Valley celebrates art every second Saturday of the month at least through the spring and summer.

