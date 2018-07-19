3-Vehicle Accident Clogs Hwy 20 Near Penn Valley

A three-vehicle accident that looked a lot worse than it turned out to be did cause quite a backup on westbound Highway 20 approaching Penn Valley Thursday morning. CHP Officer Mike Steele says 35-year-old Terrell Cabe of Penn Valley was driving his pickup about half a mile east of the Rough and Ready Highway intersection…

Plette was identified as 68-year-old Timothy Plette of Penn Valley. Steele says 52-year-old Kirk Sanson of Grass Valley then struck the two vehicles driven by Cabe and Plette. He says although there were only minor injuries, there was a more serious complication for Plette…

It took over an hour to clear the debris on the highway from the crash.