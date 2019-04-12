< Back to All News

30th Annual Psychic Fair In Nevada City

Posted: Apr. 12, 2019 3:20 AM PDT

Nevada City will once again be the home of the largest gathering of psychic healers, therapists, and metaphysical teachers in Northern California. Marga Millar has been producing the Psychic Fair for the last 13 years and says this year the event is celebrating its 30th year. The Fair will open with a tribute to a long time member of the psychic community. Two full days of workshops and exhibits follow the opening ceremony and prayer .

Millar says that bewtwwn 1000 and 1500 people attend the Psychic Fair each year.

Nevada County is home for a large number of alternative healers. The Psychic Fair is Saturday adn Sunday athe the Miners Foundry.

