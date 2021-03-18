32K and Climbing

The number of shots in arms continues to rise in Nevada County as over 32 thousand doses have been administered through a number of vaccination partners including Nevada County Public Health. Nevada County Public Information Officer Taylor Wolfe also quickly reminds us that the number of fully vaccinated residents is less than half that number.*

Listen to Taylor Wolfe

Wolfe says, with three options currently available, there have been reports of people concerned about which vaccine to get.

Listen to Taylor Wolfe

Along with increasing access to vaccines, the MyTurn.ca.gov registration site is working better. KNCO’s Tom Fitzsimmons says it was a simple straightforward process.*

Listen to Taylor Wolfe

Wolfe says that appointments on MyTurn.ca.gov are updated weekly at noon on Fridays.

She encourages people that have successfully used the site to reach out to people you know that may have challenges navigating the system.