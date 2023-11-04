Grant Awarded To Improve Wildfire Evac Route

Highway 49, between Grass Valley and Auburn, will remain the most critical evacuation corridor for Western Nevada County residents needing to drive away from a wildfire. And now the California Transportation Commission is getting ready to give the go-ahead for a project to improve speed and efficiency. Their staff is recommending approval of a 35-million dollar grant. Nevada County Transportation Commission Executive Director, Mike Woodman, says it’s about a six-mile stretch, from Ponderosa Way, near Alta Sierra, to Wolf-Combie Road near Lake of the Pines. It features shoulder widening and two-way left turn lanes…

click to listen to Mike Woodman

Woodman says southbound shoulders will be wider than the northbound direction…

click to listen to Mike Woodman

Woodman says the CTC is expected to give formal approval of the project in December, which will trigger the planning and design phase, including an environmental impact report. The goal is to start construction in 2025.