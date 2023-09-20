< Back to All News

35th Draft Horse Classic Begins Thursday

Posted: Sep. 20, 2023 12:32 AM PDT

The 35th Annual Draft Horse Classic begins it’s four-day run at the Nevada County Fairgrounds on Thursday. Draft horses are large, heavy breeds characterized by tall statures and weighing over 15-hundred pounds. Fairgrounds CEO Andrew Trygg says common breeds include Clydesdales. The weekend will feature six performances, along with various competitions, in the Arena…

Trygg says there’s also non-stop entertainment in between classes. That includes the Harvest Fair, which has free admission…

You can also visit the barns and meet the horses or sit and enjoy musical entertainment. And on Saturday and Sunday there’s also the Mini Makers Faire, where you can join Curious Forge, along with local artisans, artists, and makers of many things. Also interactive booths and demonstrations. Also added on Saturday this year is a cornhole tournament on the dance pad that you can enter for cash prizes. The gates open at 3pm Thursday and Friday and at 9am Saturday and Sunday. There’s also free bus service to the event from Nevada County Connects Thursday through Saturday.

