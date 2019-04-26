36th Annual Home Tour Supports M-I-M

It’s an annual fundraiser that allows you to visit some of western Nevada County’s unique homes. The 36th annual Music in the Mountains Home Tour is this weekend. Coordinator Sherry Wray says there are five homes on the tour this year, including one in South County…

Listen to Sherry Wray 1

You don’t have to tour the homes in order, and you don’t have to visit all five homes in one day…

Listen to Sherry Wray 2.

The home tour is tomorrow and Sunday from 10am to 4pm. Tickets are available at music-in-the-mountains dot-org, and at all five homes.

–gf