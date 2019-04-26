< Back to All News

36th Annual Home Tour Supports M-I-M

Posted: Apr. 26, 2019 7:47 AM PDT

It’s an annual fundraiser that allows you to visit some of western Nevada County’s unique homes. The 36th annual Music in the Mountains Home Tour is this weekend. Coordinator Sherry Wray says there are five homes on the tour this year, including one in South County…

Listen to Sherry Wray 1

You don’t have to tour the homes in order, and you don’t have to visit all five homes in one day…

Listen to Sherry Wray 2.

The home tour is tomorrow and Sunday from 10am to 4pm. Tickets are available at music-in-the-mountains dot-org, and at all five homes.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha