38th Annual MLK Gospel Concert Monday

The Martin Luther King Day Holiday is Monday. And that means the 38th Annual Gospel Concert at the Nevada Theatre in Nevada City. It’s broadcast live each year by KVMR radio. Station Program Director Steve Baker says the Bethel AME Church Choir, from Marysville, will be performing, along with the Nevada City Community Choir….

Baker says it starts Monday at noon and lasts for about an hour and a half…

Organizers says it’s a community celebration of love, peace, and brotherhood, in the spirit of the legendary civil rights leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner. The concert will also be re-broadcast at 6pm.