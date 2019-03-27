< Back to All News

4-H Spring Paper Clover Campaign Underway

Posted: Mar. 27, 2019 12:35 AM PDT

Each year, Nevada County youths participate in a number of 4-H programs, to help improve their knowledge and leadership skills. And, starting today and through April seventh, Grass Valley Tractor Supply customers can participate in the Spring Paper Clover fundraising campaign, by purchasing paper clovers for one-dollar or more at checkout. The funds raised will be awarded as scholarships for 4-H members wishing to attend camps and leadership conferences. Chance Tynan, a seventh grader at Seven Hills Middle School, is in his second year of the Leadership Project. He says it features learning proficiency levels…

Tynan is the health officer for the Kentucky Flat 4-H chapter…

The campaign runs each spring and fall. Tynan says around 18-hundred dollars was raised during the fall campaign last October.

